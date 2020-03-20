CE lauds AMS personnel

At the Auxiliary Medical Service Headquarters, Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) learns about the AMS work amid the epidemic.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the Auxiliary Medical Service Headquarters in Ho Man Tin to learn more about the anti-epidemic work they are carrying out.

Amid the COVID-19 epidemic, more than 100 AMS members help enforce compulsory quarantine measures daily.

Apart from escorting people to quarantine centres, they accompany those with chronic illnesses to get treatment or follow-up medical consultations, and collect prescription medication.

They also assist the Department of Health to provide medical services at quarantine centres.

Mrs Lam thanked them for fighting against the COVID-19 infection at the forefront.

She stressed that the Government will prioritise the provision of protective gear, including surgical masks.

The AMS is a brigade formed by volunteers from all walks of life including public and private healthcare professionals.

Mrs Lam said with the persistent and rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases globally, the Government is doing its utmost to reduce the risk of virus transmission from overseas to protect people’s health.

Stressing that the AMS provides vital support for the Government’s anti-epidemic work, Mrs Lam said the epidemic is expected to last for a period of time and that she hopes AMS staff will continue to rise to the challenge to protect people's health together.