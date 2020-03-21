Arts & cultural subsidies disbursed

​The Home Affairs Bureau today said the first batch of subsidies to help the arts and culture sector tackle difficulties arising from the COVID-19 epidemic has been disbursed.

A total of $150 million was allocated under the Anti-epidemic Fund for launching the Arts & Culture Sector Subsidy Scheme to support arts organisations and freelance arts workers.

The first batch of subsidies was paid out this week to the Leisure & Cultural Services Department’s venue partners, grantees of the bureau’s Arts Capacity Development Funding Scheme and the Maritime Museum.

The bureau will also arrange funding disbursements to nine major performing arts groups within this month.

Entrusted by the bureau to disburse subsidies, the Arts Development Council launched the Support Scheme for Arts & Cultural Sector in March.

Among others, it has released $80,000 each to 40 council grantees.