Quarantine app messages sent

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) today said that SMS messages to activate the StayHomeSafe mobile app have been sent to inbound travellers arriving in Hong Kong via the airport.

From March 19 till noon, over 7,400 new monitoring wristbands were distributed to people arriving at the Hong Kong International Airport to use with the mobile app, the OGCIO said.

It explained that it took some time to rationalise the procedures on the first day when it used the new wristbands with the mobile app, adding that some people may not have immediately received the activation PIN via SMS messages.

The OGCIO pointed out that after it further streamlined the workflow and deployed more manpower, it was able to send SMS messages to all people who entered Hong Kong via the airport by noon.

People under quarantine who have not received an SMS message or has any enquiries about the mobile app can call 5394 3150.