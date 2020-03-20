More COVID-19 cases expected

The Centre for Health Protection today said it expects the number of COVID-19 cases to increase due to an abundance of residents returning to Hong Kong.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan explained the spike in numbers as 48 new cases were recorded.

“We may expect the high number of cases to remain, at least for a few days or one week or two, because the cases we received today, some of their travel history is from a bit earlier. (The figure) is not those who arrived within the past two days. It (includes) all those who arrived a few days before.

“So with the high number of Hong Kong residents returning to Hong Kong from overseas, we expect more cases and this may at least last for two weeks or more.”