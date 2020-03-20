New posts can boost bus safety

New positions need to be created in the Transport Department to implement bus safety recommendations made by a committee on Hong Kong's franchised bus services.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the remarks after attending a Legislative Council Panel on Transport meeting today.

“The Independent Review Committee on Hong Kong's Franchised Bus Service has made it very clear that there is room for improvement to enhance franchised bus safety in Hong Kong.

“It also recommends the Government to act proactively and comprehensively, to take proactive actions to enhance the training, planning and implementation of those safety measures with a view to improving the condition of work, working hours, manpower planning and also application of technology in these aspects.

“Therefore, there are a host of reasons to establish these new posts to take forward all these recommendations.”