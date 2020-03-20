Deadline for poll particulars set

Groups or people wishing to register or amend their names, abbreviations of names and emblems with the Electoral Affairs Commission in the 2020 registration cycle should apply by April 15.

Under the relevant regulation, candidates in Legislative Council and District Council elections may apply to have certain registered particulars printed on the ballot papers for easier identification by voters.

The commission said only applications submitted on or before April 15 will be processed within the 2020 registration cycle.

The particulars may be used for the 2020 LegCo General Election, upon the commission’s approval. Those submitted after the deadline will only be processed in the 2021 registration cycle.

Application forms are available online as well as at the Registration & Electoral Office and all District Offices.

Call 2891 1001 for enquiries.