Anti-terrorism drill held

The Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau deploys a bomb disposal robot to neutralise a suspicious object during the drill.

A counter-terrorism exercise simulates an operation against extremists who plotted a bomb attack at a boundary control point in Hong Kong.

The Inter-departmental Counter Terrorism Unit conducted an anti-terrorism exercise at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point today.

It simulated an operation against extremists who plotted a bomb attack using improvised explosive devices.

The first session of the exercise was staged at the public transport interchange of the control point.

During this scenario, a man detonated a radio-controlled bomb in a rubbish bin, resulting in multiple casualties.

The area was then cordoned off for rescue and investigation by Police and the Fire Services Department.

In the second session, customs and immigration officers discovered a suspicious object at the departure hall.

Officers of the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau were then called to the scene to handle the object.

The exercise aims to promote awareness of bomb threats taking place in public facilities and enhance the co-ordination as well as the preparedness of police units and Inter-departmental Counter Terrorism Unit member departments in handling suspicious objects.

More than 250 officers from Police, Customs, the Fire Services Department and Immigration Department took part in the exercise.