Masks for cleaners ensured

The measure of setting aside masks produced by the Correctional Services Department (CSD) for frontline cleaning workers of government contractors will continue, the Government announced today.

With regard to the difficulties encountered by government outsourced cleaning service contractors in procuring masks and to protect the health of cleaning workers, the Chief Executive announced on February 8 that the additional 700,000 masks produced by the CSD each month would be set aside for these workers.

Since mid-February, the Government has been allocating these masks following a risk-based approach.

These masks have been distributed through the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and the Housing Department to workers responsible for cleaning streets, public toilets, refuse collection points, public markets and public housing estates.

The masks have also been distributed through the Leisure & Cultural Services Department, the Marine Department and the control points at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Shenzhen Bay to cleaning workers serving high-risk locations.

By mid-March, about 660,000 masks had been distributed to 21,700 frontline cleaning workers of government contractors, it said.

Upon completion of a review by the departments concerned, the Government said it has decided that the measure should continue for the time being.

It pointed out that the departments concerned have reminded government contractors that they are obliged to provide adequate protective equipment to ensure the occupational safety and health of their employees.

The departments will closely liaise with contractors to provide them with appropriate support and assistance, the Government added.