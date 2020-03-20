Care fund helps students in need

The Government today said that the Community Care Fund (CCF) has implemented a programme to help students from grassroots families purchase mobile computer devices.

Since many students need to use mobile computer devices for learning at home during the class suspension, all public sector schools implementing e-learning can apply to the Education Bureau for subsidy under the CCF programme for eligible students.

The CCF’s assistance programme on Provision of Subsidy to Needy Primary & Secondary Students for Purchasing Mobile Computer Devices to Facilitate the Practice of e-Learning was implemented from the 2018-19 school year for three years.

Contact the bureau’s IT in Education Section at 3698 3670 or 3698 3584 for enquiries.