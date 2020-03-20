Mask production lines approved

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau today announced that it has approved the first two production lines under the Local Mask Production Subsidy Scheme.

One of the successful applicants is Topwill Passion, which is expected to supply an average of 2 million masks to the Government every month starting from April 20, and further produce an average of 250,000 masks for the local market each month.

The other successful applicant is Shang Manufactory. Its production line is expected to supply an average of 800,000 masks to the Government every month starting May 5.

Based on their committed production output, the production lines of Topwill Passion and Shang Manufactory may receive subsidies of up to $2.5 million and $2 million.

The amount of each subsidy will depend on the actual expenditure for production equipment and setting up the venue and clean room facilities, as well as testing and standards compliance.

Meanwhile, five other applications have also met the eligibility criteria of the scheme and the Government will process them as soon as possible.

The scheme will provide subsidies to a maximum of 20 local production lines.

It was launched under the Anti-epidemic Fund to facilitate local production of masks as soon as possible to help address the imminent shortage as well as to build up stock.

Companies interested in applying to the scheme can contact the Hong Kong Productivity Council at 2788 6035 or by email.

