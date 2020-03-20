Test centres to expedite viral tests

The Hospital Authority (HA) today announced that starting March 20, people arriving in Hong Kong with upper respiratory symptoms will be sent to test centres for viral tests.

These people will also need to wait for the results at the test centres located in AsiaWorld-Expo and North Lantau Hospital.

The HA will deploy healthcare staff to the temporary test centres to collect and deliver the specimens to hospital laboratories for testing.

It is estimated that it will take up to one day to arrange the delivery and tests of the specimens.

Both test centres have designated waiting areas and individual waiting places, and will provide Internet access and charging facilities. The waiting area facilities and arrangements are in compliance with infection control standards.

Patients with positive COVID-19 test results will be transferred to public hospitals for isolation and treatment. For those who have negative test results, they can return to their residence and continue their home quarantine for 14 days.

The Hospital Authority said seniors or those who have other medical needs will be sent to the test centre at North Lantau Hospital. People arriving in Hong Kong may also be sent directly to other public hospitals for their clinical condition.