CE visits HK airport

Mrs Lam (second left) visits North Lantau Hospital to learn about the preparation work to set up a test centre there.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right) inspects the implementation of compulsory quarantine measures for all people arriving from overseas countries and territories at the Hong Kong International Airport.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited Hong Kong International Airport to inspect the implementation of compulsory quarantine measures for all people arriving from overseas countries and territories.

Mrs Lam was accompanied by Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan and Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer Fred Lam during the visit.

She learnt about the workflow, including body temperature checks, collection of health declaration forms, issuing quarantine orders, and helping people put on electronic wristbands. Some people were also given a specimen container for joining the Enhanced Laboratory Surveillance Programme.

Noting that the first day of implementation had been generally smooth, Mrs Lam thanked the Airport Authority and related departments for their hard work. She also thanked the affected travellers for their co-operation and understanding.

As many people, including overseas students, are expected to return to Hong Kong in the coming one or two weeks, she said the Government will do its utmost to curb the disease from spreading in the community.

Mrs Lam also visited AsiaWorld–Expo and North Lantau Hospital to see the Hospital Authority’s preparation work of setting up test centres. These centres will be in operation soon to ease the pressure on public hospitals.

She said: “In light of the number of confirmed cases in recent days, the threat of transmission of the virus into Hong Kong from overseas is huge.

“I appeal to all the people under quarantine to abide strictly with the requirements of the quarantine order by not going out for 14 days. Otherwise, there will be legal responsibility.”