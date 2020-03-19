Construction subsidies disbursed

The disbursement of subsidies under the Anti-epidemic Fund to the construction industry is in progress, the Development Bureau said today.

As of March 18, about 4,000 companies and 200,000 construction workers had applied for the subsidies, of which over 2,200 companies and about 156,000 construction workers received the subsidies.

The total amount disbursed exceeded $340 million.

The Government has set aside $710 million under the fund to implement measures to support the construction industry in combating the effects of COVID-19, reducing the risk of viral infection and spread among site workers, and preventing outbreaks of the disease on construction sites that would lead to mass suspension of work.

These measures include a subsidy of $50,000 each to about 7,000 eligible contractors, subcontractors and consultants, as well as a subsidy of $1,500 each to about 240,000 in-service construction workers.

Eligible companies or workers can submit their applications on or before August 31.

