COVID-19 testing extended

The free testing service for COVID-19 has been further extended from today to cover inbound travellers at Hong Kong International Airport who are aged 65 or above and those residing with seniors aged 65 or above.

Announcing the move today, the Centre for Health Protection said it aims to identify cases of COVID-19 early to minimise the risk of community transmission.

Taking reference from clinical and research statistics around the globe, the Department of Health concurred that elderly people infected with COVID-19 usually present with a more serious clinical condition or are more prone to complications, and are thus subject to higher potential risk.

The department’s personnel will provide a specimen container to those inbound travellers at the airport.

They are required to collect their deep throat saliva sample in the morning on the specified collection date by themselves at home and to have their family members or friends deliver it to any of the 13 designated chest clinics or dermatological clinics.

If a sample tests positive, the centre will notify the person concerned and arrange for admission to a public hospital for treatment as early as possible.

In general, if no notification is received within three working days after returning a sample, it means the test result is negative and the person concerned is required to continue the quarantine until the quarantine period ends.

Click here for the list of designated clinics.