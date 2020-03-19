HK faces new wave of infection

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Hong Kong is facing a new wave of public health risk from import-related COVID-19 infections.

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi made the statement today, noting that in the past two weeks, 92% of the infections in Hong Kong were imported cases or cases related to their close contacts and those with a travel history during the incubation period.

Of these cases, two involved non-Hong Kong residents, while the rest were Hong Kong citizens.

He also noted the World Health Organization had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

“Globally the number of recorded cases has continued to surge to more than 200,000 - 80,000 in the Mainland and more than 120,000 overseas.”

Dr Chui noted the Government had issued the Red Outbound Travel Alert on all overseas countries and territories on March 17 and advised against non-essential travel abroad.

“For those who must leave Hong Kong, please be mindful of the potential health risks and the quarantine arrangements upon return to Hong Kong.

“Please put on a surgical mask all the time, avoid close contact with people with a fever or respiratory symptoms, avoid unnecessary visits to healthcare facilities and crowded places, and seek medical advice at once if experiencing a fever or respiratory symptoms.”