16 COVID-19 infections confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases involve 11 men and five women aged between 19 and 51.

Among them, 14 had a travel history during the incubation period or are classified as imported cases.

Information on flights that COVID-19 patients have taken can be found here.

Passengers who had travelled in the same cabin on the same flights as the patients are urged to call the centre’s hotline at 2125 1122 or 2125 1111, from 8am to midnight daily.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.