Patrick Nip visits SSP

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (right) gives anti-epidemic packs to an elderly singleton in Sham Shui Po.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited three families in Sham Shui Po today to understand the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on their daily lives and deliver anti-epidemic items.

Mr Nip distributed donated face masks to the Society for Community Organisation for sending to the elderly, underprivileged families and new arrivals in need.

In view of the tight global supply of face masks amid the epidemic, the Government had earlier announced that all masks donated by various sectors would be sent to non-government organisations for their distribution to seniors and underprivileged groups.

He also paid visits to a singleton elderly and two new-arrival families to give them surgical masks, alcohol-based handrub and sanitary packs. He also offered health tips to fight the disease.

Mr Nip said the Government will keep up its anti-epidemic efforts under the principles of speedy response, full preparedness as well as openness and transparency.

He appealed to the community to stay united, regardless of backgrounds and races, in Hong Kong’s effort to combat the epidemic.