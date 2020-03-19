Helpers quarantine advice issued

The Labour Department today appealed to employers of foreign domestic helpers (FDH) and employment agencies to make necessary arrangements to accommodate the compulsory home quarantine for FDHs travelling to Hong Kong.

Employers and agencies should remind FDHs to comply with the compulsory quarantine requirement, the department said.

If employers prefer that helpers stay out from their residence, they should make prior arrangements with agencies to accommodate the FDHs concerned.

The department urged employers to comply with their obligations under the Standard Employment Contract, including bearing the accommodation expenses and providing food allowance to FDHs.

Employers and agencies should also educate FDHs under compulsory home quarantine to stay at home at all times and follow the Department of Health’s advice.

For enquiries on employment rights and benefits, call 2157 9537 or send an email.