25 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection announced it is investigating 25 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 192.

The additional cases include 14 males and 11 females aged from 12 to 64.

Twenty-two of them had travel history during the incubation and infectious periods or had flown in from overseas, including two students who study in the UK, and a father and son who live there.

The centre’s epidemiological investigations and contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

Information on flights that COVID-19 patients have taken can be found here.

Passengers who travelled in the same cabin of the same flights with patients are urged to call the centre’s hotline at 2125 1122 or 2125 1111, from 8am to midnight daily.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.