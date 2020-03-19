Police refute media report
March 18, 2020
Police today refuted an overseas media report alleging that Mainland law enforcement officers were deployed to Hong Kong to observe the force’s frontline operations.
It had issued a written reply earlier to the overseas media concerned to make the clarification.
Police reiterated that there was no such visit nor observation by any members of Mainland law enforcement agencies during the recent protests, as mentioned in the media report.
It expressed regret over such an unfounded report.