HK enjoys press freedom

The Government today said Hong Kong enjoys press freedom, and it has been facilitating media organisations and journalists from other countries to cover news in the city.

It made the remarks in response to media enquiries relating to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, “China Takes Countermeasures Against Restrictive Measures on Chinese Media Agencies in the US”, issued today setting out the ministry's position on the acts of the US side and the countermeasures adopted to reciprocate.

The Government said the ministry's statement had indicated that the countermeasures were to reciprocate the US Government’s unwarranted restrictions on Chinese media agencies and personnel in the US.

The ministry also stressed that China’s fundamental state policy of opening-up will not change, and that foreign media organisations and journalists who cover stories in accordance with laws and regulations are always welcome in China, and will get continued facilitation and assistance.

The Government noted Hong Kong’s policy regarding foreign media organisations and journalists is in compliance with the Basic Law and the “one country, two systems” principle.

It said Hong Kong has always adopted a pragmatic and open policy on the employment of professionals in Hong Kong, allowing those possessing special skills, knowledge or experience of value to Hong Kong and not readily available locally to work in the city, including journalistic work.

In handling each immigration case, the Immigration Department will consider the circumstances of the case and act in accordance with the laws and immigration policies.