Compulsory quarantine law gazetted

The Government published in the Gazette today a regulation to impose compulsory quarantine orders on all people arriving from all places outside China, starting midnight on March 19 for three months.

The resolute and rigorous measure aims to combat the COVID-19 global outbreak.

Under the regulation, all people having stayed in overseas countries and territories specified by a general notice in the Gazette for any period during the 14 days preceding arrival in Hong Kong, regardless of nationality and travel documents used, will be subject to compulsory quarantine for 14 days.

The Secretary for Food & Health announced by the general notice that the compulsory quarantine requirement would apply to arrivals from all places outside China starting from midnight on March 19.

The move followed the Government’s announcement yesterday on the Red Outbound Travel Alert issued on all foreign countries and territories and was made in accordance with the regulation.

Under the regulation, the relevant person, during the quarantine period, will be quarantined (a) in a place assigned by an authorised officer; or (b) if an authorised officer considers it prudent and appropriate in the circumstances of the case - in a place nominated by the person when the quarantine order is made against the person.

The Chief Secretary may, according to the regulation, exempt certain categories of people fulfilling the following criteria from the quarantine requirement.

They include those supplying goods or services required for the normal operation of Hong Kong or the daily needs of the people in Hong Kong; for governmental operation; for the protection of the safety or health of the people of Hong Kong or the handling of public health emergency; or cases of exceptional circumstance that serves the public interest of Hong Kong.

Separately, the Chief Secretary has exempted eight categories of people from the quarantine requirement with effect from the regulation’s commencement.

Some of them are crew members of aircrafts who need to commute to and from foreign places for performance of necessary duties; crew members of goods vessels; government officials carrying out governmental duties; experts, personnel of the academic sectors or of international authorities who are engaged in research and/or provide advice in combating the COVID-19 infection to the Hong Kong Government.

The Department of Health will arrange medical surveillance for people under the eight exempted categories during their stay in Hong Kong.

They are required to wear masks and check their temperature daily for reporting to the department.

They are also subject to the temperature check and health declaration procedures carried out by the department at various boundary control points during arrival and departure clearance.

Contravening the quarantine requirement would be a criminal offence with a maximum fine of $25,000 and imprisonment for six months.