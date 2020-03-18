10 million masks delivered

Secretary for Food and Health Prof Sophia Chan today said more than 10 million face masks ordered by the Government have been delivered to Hong Kong.

Responding to lawmakers’ questions, Prof Chan said the Government has been adopting a multi-pronged approach to procure masks directly through different channels and means since early January.

It has contacted 600 suppliers from more than 30 countries or regions, reaching as far as Egypt, Turkey, Mexico and South America, while Overseas Economic & Trade Offices and individuals have also rendered proactive support.

Prof Chan expects the supply of masks will remain tight for some time in the near future and hopes that the remaining mask orders will arrive in batches as scheduled.

The current stock of masks kept by the Government Logistics Department (GLD) can last about two months for meeting the needs of government departments, she said.

The Government will prioritise the distribution of masks in its stockpile following a risk-based approach, with priority accorded to healthcare workers to meet their needs.

In view of the latest situation of the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply of GLD masks will be prioritised for staff participating in quarantine-related work and the execution of quarantine orders, including the Department of Health’s medical and port health staff and frontline staff who maintain essential public services.

The Government will also reserve the 700,000 additional masks produced by the Correctional Services Department (CSD) for distribution to frontline cleansing workers employed by the Government's outsourced service contractors to meet their imminent needs.

In addition, it has provided one million masks for staff of subvented, contract, self-financing and private residential service units, including residential care homes for the elderly and residential care homes for the disabled licensed by the Social Welfare Department.

The Government will distribute masks received from some groups and individuals to needy bodies and disadvantaged groups in society according to the wishes of the donors.