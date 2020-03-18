Gov't readies for surge of returnees

The Centre for Health Protection today said the Government will continue utilising two proven methods to monitor people placed in home quarantine amid the expected surge of residents returning to Hong Kong.

Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing explained at a press briefing that with the use of electronic wristbands and mobile phones, the Government can handle monitoring a rise in home quarantine confinees.

“Under the home quarantine arrangement, because we have to monitor that the confinee is at home, there is the need of (using) some monitoring devices. Actually there are a few, including the wristband that you mentioned.

“This has been deployed for use for some time, since the compulsory quarantine arrangements were implemented for the Mainland returnees on February 8 and, also more recently, (people returning) from overseas countries.

“But this is one method. The Government has also been using, through the mobile phone, a location sharing method to locate the confinee’s position.”

Dr Wong emphasised that manpower and space constraints at the airport will affect the large number of travellers who will be subject to home quarantine.

“So it depends. Because of the expected huge volume of people returning from overseas to Hong Kong in the next few days or one to two weeks, this would affect the exact arrangement of the quarantine procedures to be implemented at primarily the airport.”