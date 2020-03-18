Class resumption date mulled

The Government is looking into whether classes can resume on April 20.

Speaking to reporters at the Legislative Council today, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said the Education Bureau is observing the development of the COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong and overseas.

He said: "We aim to form a view by the end of March on whether April 20 is possible for class resumption.

"In doing so, as I said, we have to observe the development of the epidemic. We have to check with the schools to see whether they are prepared to do that. And we also have to assess the adequacy of suitable prevention materials, including masks."