10 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection announced it is investigating 10 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 168.

The 159th case involves a 69-year-old man with underlying illness who developed diarrhea and muscle pain since March 15. He attended Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Accident & Emergency Department on March 16 and was admitted for treatment.

The patient and his wife travelled to London, Barcelona and Paris between March 3 and 12. They departed Paris on Cathay Pacific flight CX260 on March 12 and arrived in Hong Kong on March 13.

The patient had been staying alone at his office in Harvest Moon House, Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei since returning to Hong Kong.

His wife is asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The patient of the 160th case is an 18-year-old woman who has good past health. She lives in Palm Drive, Redhill Peninsula in Southern District and studies in Switzerland.

She developed cough and sore throat since March 9. She consulted a private practitioner on March 16 and was referred to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital.

She took British Airways flight BA0733 in economy class from Geneva to London on March 14 and British Airways flight BA33 in economy class from London to Kuala Lumpur and arrived in Kuala Lumpur on March 15.

She then departed Kuala Lumpur on Malaysia Airlines flight MH78 in economy class and arrived in Hong Kong on the same day.

The patient's parents, younger brother, elder sister and domestic helper are asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

Case 161 involves a 37-year-old female flight attendant who has good past health and lives in Block 4, Tuen Mun Town Plaza. She developed fever and sore throat since March 12 and consulted a private practitioner on the same day.

She was found to be symptomatic at a clinic on March 16 when obtaining her medical report and was subsequently transferred to United Christian Hospital.

Her boyfriend who lives with her is asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The patient worked on Cathay Pacific flight CX315 in business class from Hong Kong to Madrid on March 7 and Cathay Pacific flight CX320 in business class from Madrid on March 10 and arrived in Hong Kong on March 11.

The 162nd case involves a 36-year-old man with underlying illness who lives in Tower 7, the Coronation, Yau Ma Tei. He developed fever and cough since March 12 and consulted a private practitioner on March 13. He attended the A&E Department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on March 14.

The patient had no travel history during the incubation period. His wife who lives with him is symptomatic and was hospitalised.

Investigations revealed that the patient had a meal gathering with friends on March 9. Among his friends was one man who travelled to Switzerland between February 29 and March 8 and developed fever and cough on March 9. The man had been transferred to hospital for testing.

Case 163 involves a 30-year-old woman who lives in Emerald Garden, 86 Pok Fu Lam Road. She has good past health but developed runny nose on March 11 and increased general malaise on March 15. She attended Queen Mary Hospital on March 16 and was admitted for treatment.

The patient departed Hong Kong on February 27 and travelled to Paris and London. She arrived in Hong Kong on March 6. Her husband has developed symptoms and has been admitted to Queen Mary Hospital, while her domestic helper is asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The 164th case involves a 21-year-old man who has good past health and studies in London. He developed cough on March 10 and was referred to Kwong Wah Hospital upon arriving in Hong Kong on March 16. He was then transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The patient travelled from London to Kuala Lumpur by British Airways flight BA0033 in economy class on March 15. He then flew from Kuala Lumpur by Cathay Pacific flight CX5734 in economy class and arrived in Hong Kong on March 16.

The 165th case involves a 24-year-old man who has good past health and earlier worked in Copenhagen. He developed mild shortness of breath and diarrhea since March 5 and sore throat since March 16. The patient was referred to Princess Margaret Hospital upon arriving in Hong Kong on March 16.

The patient travelled from Copenhagen to Paris and Barcelona from February 29 to March 10. He returned to Copenhagen on March 10 and departed to Doha by Qatar Airways flight QR160 in economy class on March 15. He then flew from Doha by Qatar Airways flight QR818 in economy class and arrived in Hong Kong on March 16.

The 166th case is a 27-year-old man who has good past health and studies in London. He developed cough on March 10 and was referred to Caritas Medical Centre upon arriving in Hong Kong on March 16. He was then transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital.

The patient travelled from London by Cathay Pacific flight BA27 in business class and arrived in Hong Kong on March 16.

The 167th case involves a 25-year-old male flight attendant with good past health who lives in Choi Wah House, Choi Fai Estate, Ngau Chi Wan.

The patient is asymptomatic and attended the East Kowloon General Out-patient Clinic on March 16. He was informed by his company that there were confirmed cases on a flight he had served.

His deep throat saliva specimen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday and he will be admitted to United Christian Hospital for treatment.

The patient worked on Cathay Pacific flight CX812 in business class from Hong Kong to Boston on March 5 and stayed in Boston for a few days. He then worked on Cathay Pacific flight CX811 in business class from Boston and returned to Hong Kong on March 10, during which he served two passengers who later became confirmed patients.

His parents who live with him are asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

Case 168 involves a 43-year-old man with good past health who lives alone in Tower 2, the Zenith, 258 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai. The patient developed cough since March 9 and blocked nose and headache since March 14.

He attended the Violet Peel General Out-patient Clinic on March 16 and his deep throat saliva specimen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. He was admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital.

The patient visited Austria from March 4 to 11. He took Swiss International Air Lines flight LX138 in business class from Zurich and returned to Hong Kong on March 11.

Investigations revealed that while in Austria he met a friend who was later a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Finland.

Passengers who travelled in the same cabin on board the above-mentioned flights are urged to call the centre's hotline at 2125 1122.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.