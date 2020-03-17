Property management subsidies set

The Home Affairs Department today said subsidies for the first batch of 13 successful applications under a property management sector support scheme will be disbursed shortly.

The scheme under the Anti-epidemic Fund provides subsidies to eligible property management companies and owners’ organisations.

It aims to strengthen frontline workers’ capacity in personal protection and environmental hygiene, and to alleviate the additional burden on residents arising from heightening cleansing efforts.

About 400 applications have been received since applications started on February 24, with online submissions being enabled from March 13.

The Property Management Services Authority has been commissioned to implement the scheme and has approved the first batch of 13 applications.

The property management companies and owners’ organisations concerned will receive notifications for subsidy disbursement shortly.

Generally, the authority will notify the applicants of the results and disburse the subsidies about three weeks after receiving the application forms and all necessary documents.

The application deadline is April 15.

Call 3696 1156 or 3696 1166 for more information.