Gov't issues world travel alert

In view of the health risks arising from the COVID-19 outbreak globally, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today issued the Red Outbound Travel Alert (OTA) on all overseas countries/territories.

The Security Bureau said the decision was made due to the persistent and rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases globally and was based on public health considerations.

As the pandemic situation around the world is evolving rapidly, members of the public are strongly urged to adjust their travel plans and avoid any non-essential travel outside Hong Kong.

Countries across the globe have implemented different quarantine measures which would affect people's travel arrangements.

For those who are already outside Hong Kong, they should heed the announcements of local authorities, always wear surgical masks and avoid visiting healthcare facilities and crowded places.

If travel is unavoidable, the public should pay close attention to the latest COVID-19 situation and the corresponding travel health advice issued by the Department of Health (DH).

They may call the 24-hour hotline of the Immigration Department’s Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit at (852) 1868 or contact the Chinese Embassy in the respective countries/territories for assistance.

After returning to Hong Kong, they should consult a doctor promptly if experiencing a fever or other symptoms.

Updates will be issued through the media, the Government’s thematic webpage and the Security Bureau’s OTA webpage.

Call the DH’s hotline (852) 2125 1122 that operates daily from 8am to midnight for enquiries on health information relating to COVID-19.