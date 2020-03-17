Travel advice for HK students: CHP

(To watch the whole media briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today offered important travel advice to students planning to return to Hong Kong amid the global spread of COVID-19.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan explained at a press briefing that students with any virus symptoms should stay where they are and consult with medical experts there.

“We understand a lot of students are returning to Hong Kong because of the situation overseas, especially in the United States and United Kingdom.

“In theory, I think those who have symptoms should seek medical advice at the local health authority instead of going back to Hong Kong because this may pose risks to other people who are travelling together on the flight.

Dr Chuang emphasised that even if students have no symptoms, they must take precautionary measures during their travels to avoid the risk of infection.

“For those without symptoms, it depends on their situation. If they are advised by the school or their parents want them to come back to Hong Kong, I think they can, but they have to take good personal and environmental hygiene measures, especially during their stay in the airport as well as on the flight.

“Especially when they are visiting the toilets and visiting common facilities, they have to wash their hands carefully after using such facilities.”