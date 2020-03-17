Transport trades subsidy launched

A one-off subsidy will be provided under the Anti-epidemic Fund to assist the transport trades in coping with operating pressures in the current economic environment, the Government announced today.

A sum of $1.4 billion is earmarked under the fund to provide a $20,000 one-off subsidy to registered owners for each licensed non-franchised public bus, and $10,000 for each licensed school private light bus, hire car and goods vehicle.

Registered owners of about 130,000 commercial vehicles are expected to benefit.

The Transport Department has started issuing letters to inform registered eligible owners of the subsidy details.

Those eligible must send the completed registration form with copies of the required document to the department by May 31.

The subsidy will be disbursed through autopay in about one month after the department completes submission verification.

Letters will also be issued to all eligible registered owners of goods vehicles from mid-April to inform them of registration arrangements through an electronic platform for the subsidy.

Click here or email enquiries to oneoffsubsidy@td.gov.hk.

The fuel subsidy arrangement for taxis and public light buses will be announced later.