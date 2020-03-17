School subsidies to be disbursed

The Education Bureau will disburse anti-epidemic subsidies and support grants to schools from this month.

The bureau said public sector and other schools receiving government subsidies are expected to receive the one-off Special Anti-epidemic Grant this month at the earliest. Other schools are expected to receive the grant starting from April at the earliest.

The grant will help all public sector schools, Direct Subsidy Scheme schools, private primary and secondary schools and kindergartens replenish their epidemic prevention equipment, clean their school premises and pay for other expenses related to epidemic prevention.

The grant amount ranges from $10,000 to $25,000, depending on the type and size of the school. It will incur an additional expenditure of around $42 million, benefitting about 2,200 schools.

The bureau will also separately provide a one-off additional grant for 21 aided special schools this month which have been operating to cater for students in need of a boarding service during the class suspension, to guard against the epidemic.

The grant amount is determined by their approved boarding capacity, ranging from $50,000 to $150,000. It will incur an additional expenditure of $2.25 million.

In addition to the Special Anti-epidemic Grant for all kindergartens, the bureau will also provide a lump sum grant for each of them to assist in tackling operational difficulties caused by the epidemic, incurring an additional expenditure of about $120 million.

Schools joining the kindergarten education scheme (Scheme-KGs) will receive a grant ranging from $60,000 to $160,000 within March.

For non-Scheme KGs, each kindergarten will receive a Support Grant of $80,000 to be disbursed starting from April.