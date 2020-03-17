DC members warned over notices

The Home Affairs Department today said it has issued letters to two Sham Shui Po District Council members who displayed insulting notices at their joint office.

The letters strongly advised District Council members Lee Man-ho and Lao Ka-hang to remove the notices to avoid social disturbance and damage to community harmony.

The department said it received a large number of complaints against the two members and pointed out there is a possible breach of the Code of Conduct for Members of a District Council or Its Committees in this incident.

It also reminded the pair of the guiding principles in the Guidelines on the Remuneration Package for Members of the District Councils of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, ie, a District Council member should use public funds in an open, fair and accountable manner.

Additionally, the department has referred the complaints to the Chairman of Sham Shui Po District Council.

It hoped that the Sham Shui Po District Council would handle the case impartially as well as ensure that members would refrain from acts that may compromise or impair their integrity, impartiality, objectivity or ability to perform duties.