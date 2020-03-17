9 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 157.

The first new case involves a 37-year-old man who had developed a fever since March 13, and a cough and sore throat since March 14. He was transferred to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment and admission on March 15 after attending Yau Ma Tei Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic. He was transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 today.

The patient had travelled from Hong Kong to the Netherlands on February 28 for a business trip, then from Amsterdam on Cathay Pacific flight CX27 arriving in Hong Kong on March 15, and had been staying alone in Hotel ICON in Tsim Sha Tsui East upon arrival.

The second case involves a 30-year-old tourist who had developed a cough since March 8 and attended Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday where he was admitted for treatment.

The patient had travelled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates between February 25 and March 10. He took Emirates flight EK380 from Dubai arriving in Hong Kong the same day, and had been staying alone in Whole Sunshine International Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui upon arrival.

The third case involves a 73-year-old man who lives at Oceania Heights, Tuen Mun. He had developed a headache since March 13, followed by a fever and cough since March 14. He attended Tuen Mun Hospital on March 15 and was admitted for treatment.

The patient had joined a group tour to Egypt between March 5 and 13. He took EgyptAir flight MS960 in economy class from Cairo to Bangkok on March 13, then from Bangkok on the same flight arriving in Hong Kong on March 14.

His wife who lives with him had developed a cough on March 13 and was admitted to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment on March 15. She tested preliminarily negative for the COVID-19 virus. His domestic helper will be arranged for quarantine.

Two of today’s confirmed cases are associated with the 143rd case confirmed yesterday. The 26-year-old patient had travelled with her 35-year-old boyfriend - the 143rd case - to Hokkaido, Japan between February 26 and March 11, she visited a local clinic on March 7.

She lives alone in Pristine Villa, Tai Wai and had developed a headache on March 15 and was admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment during contact tracing by the centre on the same day.

She took Japan Airlines flight JL2504 in economy from Hokkaido to Osaka on March 11, then departed Osaka on Cathay Pacific flight CX561 also in economy, arriving in Hong Kong the same night.

Another related case involves a 58-year-old man who is the 143rd case’s driver and lives in Lung Poon Court, Diamond Hill. He had a subjective fever on March 15 and was admitted to North District Hospital for treatment during contact tracing by the centre on the same day.

The patient had no recent travel history. His wife and daughter who live with them are symptomatic and will be admitted to hospital.

Two taxi drivers who drove the patient from his home to Wah Ming Estate at around 4pm, and from Wah Ming Estate to North District Hospital at around 5pm to 6pm on March 15, are urged to call the centre's hotline.

The other new case involves a 42-year-old woman who lives in Hok Ling Street, Ma Tau Kok. She had developed malaise on March 11, myalgia since March 12 and a cough since March 13. She attended Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday and was admitted for treatment.

The patient had travelled to Britain, Germany and Austria between March 7 and 14. She travelled to Munich from Austria by car on March 13 and took British Airways flight BA0953 to London, then departed London on British Airways flight BA0027, arriving in Hong Kong on March 14.

Her husband and daughter who live with her are asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

Another case involves a 59-year-old man who had developed a fever, cough and sore throat since March 9 and attended Queen Mary Hospital on March 15 where he was admitted for treatment.

The patient had visited Switzerland on January 20, then travelled to Austria on February 28 before returning to Switzerland on March 6. He took a flight from Switzerland arriving in Hong Kong on March 12, and had been staying alone at the Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong upon arrival.

The remaining two cases are related and involve two women aged 41 and 42, who live together at Mayfair By The Sea, Tai Po. The 42-year-old patient had developed a cough and shortness of breath since March 15. She attended Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital on the same day and was admitted for treatment.

The other patient who is regarded as a close contact was arranged for testing and also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus today.

They had travelled to Vancouver and Whistler in Canada between March 6 and 14. They took Cathay Pacific flight CX837 in business class from Vancouver on March 14, arriving in Hong Kong on March 15.

Passengers who travelled in the same cabin on board the above-mentioned flights are urged to call the centre’s hotline at 2125 1122.

Separately, the centre is following up on the contact tracing of a confirmed case outside of Hong Kong. The 51-year old male patient took Cathay Pacific flight CX902 in business class from Manila to Hong Kong, arriving on March 13, and was tested positive in Guangdong. People who took the same flight should call the centre’s hotline.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.