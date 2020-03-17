Temp accommodation fee clarified

The Government today said it has made no arrangements to charge all people under compulsory quarantine across-the-board.

It made the clarification in response to comments in media reports saying the Government should not impose such a charge.

The Government explained that the fee charging arrangement only applies to people staying at the temporary accommodation sites, namely Tso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre, Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Centre and Lady MacLehose Holiday Village.

People staying at these sites are Hong Kong residents returning from the Mainland, except Hubei Province, who should stay at home or other dwelling places arranged by themselves for quarantine.

The fee charging arrangement does not apply to people staying in quarantine centres who are close contacts of confirmed cases or arrive in Hong Kong from higher risk areas such as Hubei, but without any symptoms.

People from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan and those returning from Hubei therefore, will not be charged for staying in quarantine centres, the Government added.