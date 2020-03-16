Recycling scheme launches

The Advisory Committee on Recycling Fund today announced the launch of the One-off Recycling Industry Anti-epidemic Scheme.

The scheme aims to help the recycling industry cope with the current economic situation and operational difficulties brought by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Around $100 million has been earmarked for implementing the scheme under Enterprise Support Programme, providing financial support for the operational costs of recyclers for six months.

The maximum funding limit for each recycler is $20,000 per month.

The funding period will cover from January 1 to June 30, making a total maximum subsidy of $120,000.

The scheme opens for application from today until June 30. Recyclers with operations on or before January 1 can apply.

The first instalment related to the subsidy for the first three months will be available from April onwards and the rest of the subsidy will be disbursed in the middle of this year.

The committee also decided to extend the earlier launched One-off Rental Support Scheme for another six months.

The scheme, which has been accepting applications for six months of rental support starting from October 2019, will now be extended to September 2020.

Upon the extension, the maximum funding limit for each recycler will be 50% of the rental or $25,000 per month, whichever is lower.

The maximum rental funding limit will be raised to $300,000.

Application eligibility and requirements remain unchanged while the deadline has been extended to September 30.

Call 2788 5658 or email enquiry@recyclingfund.hk for more information.