Privacy chief recruitment opens

The post of Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data is open for applications until April 3.

The incumbent Privacy Commissioner’s term will expire on August 3 this year.

The advertisement setting out the requirements for potential candidates and other details was published in newspapers today.

Among others, candidates should be permanent Hong Kong residents with a good general education and at least 10 years’ relevant experience in public administration, professional practice or private sector management at a senior level.

The Privacy Commissioner will receive a basic salary equivalent to Directorate Pay Scale Point 5 in the civil service, or $251,250 to $258,800 per month, which will be subject to the same adjustment as applied to the scale.

The Government has engaged Korn Ferry (HK) to carry out the recruitment exercise.

All applications should be submitted by post to 15/F, St George’s Building, 2 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong, or by email, by April 3.

A selection board will recommend the most suitable candidate to the Chief Executive for appointment.