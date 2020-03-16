More Gov’t flights for Hubei set

(To watch the whole meet-the-media session with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Another batch of government chartered flights will bring home Hong Kong residents stranded in Hubei Province on March 24 at the earliest, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip said today.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Mr Nip explained that other details will be worked out once the final number of people returning to Hong Kong is confirmed.

“The earliest time for the departure of the second batch of chartered flights will be next Tuesday.

“As regards the number of flights and also the dates of operation, it very much depends on the final outcome of the registration process.

“When we have confirmed the final number of returnees, then we will allocate sufficient number of flights and dates to implement these operations.”

The second batch of chartered flights will consist of Hong Kong people in three Hubei cities, namely Xiaogan, Xianning, Huangshi as well as those still in Wuhan who have urgent needs to return to the city.

Mr Nip noted that those returning will undergo compulsory quarantine, just like people who caught the previous chartered flights.

“For the returnees from Hubei, same as the first batch, they would be transferred to the quarantine centres for 14 days of quarantine.

“This is because Hubei, in particular Wuhan, has been an infected area and these returnees have been staying there for a considerable period of time.

“So for prudence sake and also for controlling the public health risk, I think it's appropriate to make such an arrangement.”

The secretary added that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Government will monitor the COVID-19 situation and seek experts’ advice on risks involved and appropriate quarantine measures.

“The situation is changing and we have to monitor it closely and also base it on science and public health experts’ advice.”