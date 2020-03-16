Base rate lowered to 0.86%

The Monetary Authority today lowered the base rate to 0.86% with immediate effect.

The decrease was made according to a pre-set formula.

The base rate is currently set at either 50 basis points above the lower end of the prevailing target range for the US federal funds rate or the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates, whichever is the higher.

Following the 100-basis point downward shift in the target range for the US federal funds rate on March 15, 50 basis points above the lower end of the prevailing target range for the US federal funds rate is 0.5%, while the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month HIBORs is 0.86%.

The Base Rate is therefore set at 0.86%.