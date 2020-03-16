7 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 149.

All of the new confirmed cases had travelled outside of Hong Kong during the incubation period.

The 143rd case involves a 35-year-old man who has good past health and lives in Lai Ming House, Wah Ming Estate, Fanling. He had developed a cough since March 11 and a fever since yesterday. He attended North District Hospital on the same day and was admitted for treatment.

The patient travelled to Hokkaido, Japan between February 26 and March 11. He accompanied a friend to visit a clinic in Niseko, Hokkaido on March 7. He took Japan Airlines flight JL2504 in economy class from Hokkaido to Osaka on March 11, then departed Osaka on Cathay Pacific flight CX561 in economy arriving in Hong Kong the same night.

His travel collateral including his girlfriend and two friends, as well as his parents, younger sister and niece who live with him are asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The 144th case involves a 29-year-old man with good past health. He had developed a cough since March 11 and attended Ruttonjee Hospital yesterday where he was admitted for treatment.

He departed Hong Kong on March 5 for Germany, then visited Austria on March 7 and returned to Germany on March 11. He took Lufthansa flight LH119 in economy from Munich to Frankfurt on March 12, then took flight LH796 in business class out of Frankfurt, arriving in Hong Kong on March 13. He stayed alone in The Harbourview hotel in Wan Chai upon arrival.

Cases 145 and 146 involve two men aged 37 and 39 who had travelled to France during the incubation period. They arrived in Hong Kong from Paris on Cathay Pacific flight CX260 in economy class on March 13.

The 37-year-old man has good past health and lives in Pak Sha Wan, Sai Kung. He had developed a cough since March 10 and subsequently diarrhoea and a fever. He attended Tseung Kwan O Hospital yesterday and was admitted for treatment.

His wife, two daughters and domestic helper who live with him are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for examination.

The 39-year-old man has good past health and lives in Fort Mansion, 25-27 Fort Street, North Point. He had developed a cough since March 13. He attended Queen Mary Hospital yesterday and was admitted for treatment.

His girlfriend who lives with him is asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The taxi driver who drove the patient from Hong Kong Station to his home at around 7.30 to 7.45am on March 13 is urged to call the centre at 2125 1122.

Cases 147 and 148 involve a couple who have underlying illnesses. They live in Kellett View Town Houses, 65 Mount Kellett Road.

The wife, 61, had developed a sore throat since March 10, then a fever and cough since March 11. Her 58-year-old husband had developed a fever and cough with sputum since March 10, mild abdominal discomfort since March 13 and then diarrhoea today.

They attended Hong Kong Adventist Hospital on March 11, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital on March 13 and Ruttonjee Hospital yesterday where they were admitted for treatment.

The pair had visited Toronto between February 15 and March 2, New York between March 2 and 5, then Boston between March 5 and 9. They took Cathay Pacific flight CX811 in business class from Boston arriving in Hong Kong on March 10.

Their son, driver and two domestic helpers who live with them are asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The patient of the 149th case is a 32-year-old man who has good past health and lives in Wah Cheong House in Wah Fu (II) Estate, Pok Fu Lam. He had developed a fever since March 14 and consulted a private doctor. He attended Queen Mary Hospital's Accident & Emergency Department today.

He had joined a group tour from Hong Kong to visit Tunisia from February 24 to March 2, and then visited England and Spain with friends from March 3 to 9, returning to Hong Kong on March 10.

His mother and elder sister who live with him are asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The centre urges passengers who travelled in the same cabin on board the above-mentioned flights to call 2125 1122.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.