Ireland, UK, US travel alert issued

In view of the health risks arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ireland, the UK and the US, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today issued the Red Outbound Travel Alert (OTA) on these countries.

The decision to issue the alert for these countries was made due to the persistent and rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there.

Additionally, the Hong Kong SAR Government reminded the public about the red OTA on the Schengen Area in Europe, Korea as well as Hokkaido, Japan.

It also alerted the public about the outbreak of COVID-19 cases and associated health risks in Egypt and Iran under the red OTA currently in force on those two countries.

Under the red OTA, members of the public planning to travel to those countries are urged to adjust their travel plans and avoid non-essential travel.

For those who are already in the countries, they should heed the announcements of local authorities, always wear surgical masks and avoid visiting healthcare facilities and crowded places.

If it is unavoidable to travel to these countries, people should pay close attention to the latest situation of COVID-19 and the corresponding travel health advice issued by the Department of Health.

They may call the 24-hour hotline of the Immigration Department’s Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit at (852) 1868 or contact the Chinese Embassy in the respective countries at their consular protection hotline for assistance.

Residents are also encouraged to use the Registration of Outbound Travel Information service to register their contact details and itinerary when outside Hong Kong.

After returning to Hong Kong, they should consult a doctor promptly if experiencing a fever or other symptoms.

Updates will be issued through the HKSAR Government's thematic webpage and the Security Bureau's OTA webpage.

Call the Department of Health’s hotline (852) 2125 1122 for enquiries on health information relating to COVID-19.