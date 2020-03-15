Hotel to be disinfected: CHP

The Centre for Health Protection today said a hotel in which a confirmed COVID-19 case stayed in will be disinfected.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement at a media briefing this afternoon.

The 29-year-old male patient arrived in Hong Kong on March 13 from Frankfurt, Germany, by air and stayed at The Harbourview hotel.

Dr Chuang said: “We have asked the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department to help to disinfect the hotel, especially the room that he stayed in.

“In case if there are any hotel staff who helped to clean the room, we will regard them as close contacts and send them to a quarantine centre.”

Dr Chuang also noted that there have been many imported cases in Hong Kong recently, adding they have been quite difficult to control.

“We are not sure we have caught all the imported cases - there may be some that have gone unnoticed or have not been detected.

“We’ll try to enhance our surveillance system to try to catch all the cases, but not all surveillance systems are foolproof.”

