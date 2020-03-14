Residential building to be checked

The Centre for Health Protection today said a team will be sent to a building in Fu Heng Estate in Tai Po to investigate the cause of a new COVID-19 infection.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement at a press briefing this afternoon.

Dr Chuang explained that the 59-year-old man who tested positive for the virus lives in the same building as a couple, involving a 59-year-old man and woman, who returned to Hong Kong from Egypt and were confirmed to be infected with the disease on March 10 and 11.

She said: “We would like to go to the site to see because there are other possibilities, for example, whether they know each other but we understand not, and they may have shared the same lift or they may have just passed each other.

“The only thing we worry about is that they live in flats of the same direction. That’s why we want to check whether there are other environmental factors, for example the pipes, and other things that may explain the illness.”

She added that any further actions will depend on the site visit.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.