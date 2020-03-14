4 types of masks fail safety tests

Customs urges people to stop using four types of surgical masks which have bacterial counts exceeding the permitted limit. This photo shows one type of surgical masks involved.

Customs today said that the bacterial counts of four types of surgical masks have exceeded the permitted limit and urged people to stop using them and traders to take the products off their shelves.

According to the hygienic standard for disposable sanitary products, the total bacterial counts of four types of surgical masks samples exceeded the limit by 0.4 to 11.5 times, in contravention of the Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance.

The four types of surgical masks were packed in boxes of 50 pieces each and being sold from $200 to $499.

Noting the test results, the department conducted immediate enforcement action and searched four pharmacies in Causeway Bay and Wan Chai.

Four directors, three men and one female aged from 28 to 40, were arrested on suspicion of violating the ordinance.

Customs officers also checked multiple retail spots in various districts and no such products were found on sale. It is also looking into the source of these surgical masks.

The department launched a large-scale citywide special operation on January 27 to conduct spot checks, test purchases and inspections on surgical masks available on the market.