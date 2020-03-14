6 more cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 137.

Two of the new cases involve the 16-month-old son of a couple who were confirmed to be infected on March 11 and 12 and one of the patient’s 66-year-old father.

The baby boy arrived in Hong Kong with his parents from England on February 29. He stayed at his maternal grandparents' flat at iPlace on Castle Peak Road in Kwai Chung.

He developed a runny nose on March 12 and was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment during the centre's contact tracing.

The 66-year-old male had no recent travel history and is asymptomatic. He has also been arranged for management at the same hospital.

His wife is asymptomatic and has been quarantined.

The third case involves a 67-year-old man who lives at Ng Tung Chai, Lam Tsuen, Tai Po.

He developed a fever and cough since March 10 and attended the Accident & Emergency Department at Ruttonjee Hospital on March 11.

He is now under treatment at Prince of Wales Hospital and is in a stable condition.

During the incubation period, he had been to London between February 27 and March 8. He departed London on Cathay Pacific flight CX250 and arrived in Hong Kong on March 8.

His wife, who lives with him, has developed a sore throat and was admitted to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for treatment.

The fourth additional case is a 30-year-old woman with good past health, who lives alone in View Villa, Sheung Wan.

She developed a fever since March 8 and attended the Accident & Emergency Department at Ruttonjee Hospital on the same day. She has been arranged for management at Queen Mary Hospital and is in stable condition.

The patient had been to Greece between February 10 and 26. She then travelled from Athens, Greece, to London in the UK on February 26 and then from London to Paris, France, on February 27.

She stayed in Paris until March 4 when she took a flight from Paris to Istanbul, Turkey, for transit and then returned to Hong Kong on March 5.

The fifth case involves a 61-year-old man who lives alone in 18 Stanley Main Street, Southern. He developed a cough and sore throat on March 7.

He sent his sputum specimen to be tested for COVID-19 through his family physician on March 12. He was admitted for management at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital (PYNEH) and is now in stable condition.

During the incubation period, he had been to Colorado in the US between February 27 and March 9. He returned to Hong Kong from Colorado via Tokyo, Japan, by All Nippon Airways flight NH811 on March 10.

The sixth case involves a 54-year-old woman with good past health, who lives alone in Tai Hang Terrace, Tai Hang. She developed a cough since March 6 and attended the Sai Ying Pun Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic on March 12.

She was admitted for management at PYNEH. The patient travelled to France and Morocco between February 13 and March 8.

On March 8, she took Transavia flight HV5760 from Morocco to Amsterdam in the Netherlands and then departed Amsterdam on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL887, arriving in Hong Kong on March 9.

The centre's epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

