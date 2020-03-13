Fishermen subsidies disbursed

The disbursement of subsidies under the Anti-epidemic Fund to fishing vessel owners has started, the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department said today.

The Government provides subsidies to owners of fishing vessels or fish collector vessels with Mainland deckhands under the fund to assist the fisheries industry to tackle the financial difficulties arising from the COVID-19 epidemic.

Applications for the subsidy will be accepted until April 17.

The department said 35 applications have been approved involving subsidies of $6,680,000.

It will process the remaining applications as soon as possible to provide assistance to eligible applicants.

Vessel owners who have not yet submitted their application can download the application form from the department's website.

Those who are not in Hong Kong can authorise an agent to handle their applications.

For the subsidies to live marine fish wholesale traders in Wholesale Fish Markets under the Fish Marketing Organization, the department said it has stepped up its efforts to process the applications.

Subsidies will be disbursed to the successful applicants as soon as possible, it added.