Schengen Area travel alert issued

In view of the health risks arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today issued the Red Outbound Travel Alert (OTA) on Schengen Area countries.

The Security Bureau said the decision to issue the red travel alert for the area was made due to the persistent and rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

Additionally, it alerted the public about the outbreak of COVID-19 cases and associated health risks in Egypt under the red OTA currently in force on the country.

The Hong Kong SAR Government issued the red OTA on Egypt on August 29, 2014 due to safety concerns. Also due to a persistent and rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there in the past few days, it alerted the public about the infection cases and associated health risks in that country under the existing alert.

Under the red OTA, members of the public planning to travel to those countries are urged to adjust their travel plans and avoid non-essential travel.

For those who are already in the countries, they should heed the announcements of local authorities, always wear surgical masks and avoid visiting healthcare facilities and crowded places.

If it is unavoidable to travel to these countries, the public should pay close attention to the latest situation of COVID-19 and the corresponding travel health advice issued by the Department of Health.

They may call the 24-hour hotline of the Immigration Department’s Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit at (852) 1868 or contact the Chinese Embassy in the respective countries at their consular protection hotline for assistance.

After returning to Hong Kong, they should consult a doctor promptly if experiencing a fever or other symptoms.

Updates will be issued through the media, the Government’s thematic webpage, the Department of Health (DH)’s webpage and the Security Bureau's OTA webpage.

Call the DH's hotline (852) 2125 1122 that operates daily from 8am to midnight for enquiries on health information relating to COVID-19.

