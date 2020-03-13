CE meets bus captains

Mrs Lam (right) is briefed on the Interactive Map Dashboard which disseminates consolidated information on COVID-19 to the public.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right) speaks to bus captains about their work situation.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited bus captains at the North Point Ferry Pier Public Transport Interchange.

She spoke to them about their work situation and thanked them for standing steadfast at their posts amid the epidemic to continue to provide indispensable public transport services.

Mrs Lam said the Government, through the establishment of the Anti-epidemic Fund, has expanded the measure to provide a six-month fuel subsidy or a one-off subsidy to the transport trades announced by the Financial Secretary last October by reimbursing the five franchised bus companies one-third of the actual fuel or electricity cost during the 12-month period between July 1, 2019 and June 30 this year.

The Chief Executive then visited the Lands Department’s Survey & Mapping Office to express her gratitude to colleagues for collaborating with relevant departments and a non-governmental organisation to launch the Interactive Map Dashboard in a very short period of time to disseminate consolidated information on COVID-19,

The project demonstrated the achievements of the use of technology and the whole-of-government approach in Hong Kong's anti-epidemic work.

Since its launch in February, the dashboard has attracted about 12 million views.