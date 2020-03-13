Protective gear supply ensured

The Hospital Authority today said it is doing its best to ensure the supply chain is effective in delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to Hong Kong.

The authority’s Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin told a press briefing that it did face a severe PPE delivery problem from other countries, but that this was a common situation faced across the globe.

“We have done our best to purchase any PPE items from across the world - to try to buy directly without tendering, as well as try our best to make sure the logistics, the supply chain is effective in delivering PPE to Hong Kong.”

Dr Lau also thanked the Government for making every effort in helping the authority to secure some of the deliveries to Hong Kong to provide sufficient PPE to its staff to fight against the coronavirus.