Children show milder symptoms

Pediatric coronavirus patients show mild symptoms when compared to adult cases and their treatment takes into account past research, evidence and treatment of other infectious diseases, the Hospital Authority said today.

The authority’s Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin made the remarks at a press briefing this afternoon, after reporting that one of the latest COVID-19 infections is a 16-month-old boy whose parents are also confirmed cases.

The family had returned from London on February 29 and the toddler developed a runny nose on March 2. He is now in a stable condition.

“For the treatment of the pediatric patients of coronavirus disease, actually, from the literature, from the past history of SARS, children or pediatric patients showed just very mild symptoms. When compared to adults, they had less severe symptoms.”

Dr Lau noted the treatment modality would be based on past evidence, research and expert opinions.

“They try to summarise what happened in the past as well as the current information, current evidence that will be useful for making the recommendation of usage of anti-viral drugs including Kaletra as well as interferon for children.”

He said children would generally be treated according to their age and symptoms. If they exhibited mild symptoms they would be prescribed a supportive treatment.

The use of anti-viral drugs on those below the age of 12 would usually be avoided, unless the circumstances warranted their use, there was a clinical need, or the patient was in a serious condition, Dr Lau added.