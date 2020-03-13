CS visits HK airport

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited Hong Kong International Airport to observe the implementation of the health declaration measure that has been extended to all inbound travellers arriving in the city.

Mr Cheung toured the arrival hall and received an update on how the new requirement is being executed.

He was pleased to note that the arrangement has been operating smoothly since it was put into effect on March 8.

He then received a briefing and demonstration from the Department of Health’s Health Informatics & Technology Office staff on how the Electronic Health Declaration Form system is operated.

Mr Cheung also met front-line staff to gain a better understanding of how symptomatic inbound travellers are managed.

Mr Cheung pointed out that given the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, the Government has already strengthened health quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from other places and will closely monitor the development and respond swiftly by adjusting anti-epidemic measures.

He stressed that the Government would continue to accord the highest priority to preventing and controlling the epidemic and appealed to the public to join hands with the Government in fighting the virus.